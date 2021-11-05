Kitchener Rangers Teddy Bear Toss returns to The Aud on Dec. 7th

Kitchener -

The Kitchener Rangers are helping to make holiday dreams come true with the return of the 26th Annual Teddy Bear Toss on December 7th at the Aud.

Fans are invited to bring a new teddy bear to the game against the London Knights to throw onto the ice immediately following the Rangers’ first goal.

The bears will be collected and donated to local organizations and charities in time for Christmas.

The Rangers ask participants to follow these teddy bear guidelines and restrictions:

Only toss NEW bears that are placed in a clear plastic bag.

Refrain from tossing giant bears. The most asked sizes for bears are the small to medium-large (6”-36” tall).

Don’t throw bears with battery packs or larger hard surfaces. Throwing a hard object could cause injury to someone in the crowd. Fluffy and soft is the way to go!

Keep the bears dry and clean for future owners.

Bears will be distributed following the toss on game night and will not be available for purchase at the game this season.

Local organizations can register as recipients through the Kitchener Rangers website.

Tickets for the Teddy Bear Toss Game are also available on the team website.