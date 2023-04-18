Kitchener Rangers take on the Knights in Game 4 at the Aud

The Kitchener Rangers are hoping to even up their OHL playoff series with London tonight.

The Knights took the first two matches in the best-of-seven series, but Kitchener rallied in Game 3 with an impressive 6-1 victory.

Tuesday’s game almost sold out and only standing room tickets were available.

The Kitchener Rangers hit the ice at the Aud in Game 4 against the London Knights. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

GAME 4 HIGHLIGHTS

The London Knights started off strong in the first period with goals from George Diaco and Denver Barkey.

The period ended with the Knights leading 2-0.

Thanks to Sean McGurn, the Knights scored their third goal of the game early in the second period.

PLAYOFF MCGURN IN FULL EFFECT pic.twitter.com/WIWmHlfVrt — London Knights (@LondonKnights) April 19, 2023

Then, in the final seconds of the second period, Ryan Humphrey scored for London.

HUMPY ON THE DOORSTEP 🚪 pic.twitter.com/g3utok013M — London Knights (@LondonKnights) April 19, 2023

The score was 4-0 for the Knights going into the third.

But it didn't stay that way for long.

Connor Federkow got London's fifth goal of the game.

The pass breakup 🤩

The Barkey stretch pass 🤩🤩

The Federkow tuck 🤩🤩🤩#GoKnightsGo | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/p8GWIKD0KB — London Knights (@LondonKnights) April 19, 2023

WHAT’S NEXT

The two teams will head to London next for Game 5 on Thursday.

The Rangers earned their spot after sweeping their first round series against the top-seeded Windsor Spitfires and knocking them out of the Western Conference playoffs in four games.