Kitchener Rangers take 2-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires

The Kitchener Rangers are halfway to completing a first round upset.

A loss at the end of the regular season bumped the Blue Shirts down to the eighth seed in the Western Conference and into a best-of-seven series matchup against first-seeded Windsor Spitfires in a best-of-seven series.

After a 5-3 game one win in Windsor, the Rangers managed to pull off a resounding 4-0 victory in game two.

The series will come to The Aud for two games on April 4 and April 5, and possibly on April 9 for a potential game six.

The Spitfires were the 2022 OHL Western Conference Champions, but lost to the Memorial Cup-winning Hamilton Bulldogs in the finals.

FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

Game 1, Thursday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m., Windsor

Rangers win 5-3

On Thursday, the Rangers kicked off the first game of the playoffs, taking on the Windsor Spitfires on their home ice.

The Rangers took an early lead with Reid Valade finding the back of the net within the first minute of the game.

Around 10 minutes later, Adrian Misaljevic put one between the posts to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

The Spitfires answered the call as Brett Harrison cut the lead 2-1.

With the second period underway, Francesco Pinelli tucked away his first goal to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

Spitfires Shane Wright answered with a wrap-around goal to make it 3-2.

Minutes later, Trent Swick scored for the Rangers to bringing the score to 4-2.

With 1:04 left in the game, Valade scored his second goal of the night, this one on an empty net.

The Spitfires scored with 23 seconds left in the game to make it 5-3, but the game was out of reach for Windsor.

Game 2, Saturday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m., Windsor

Rangers win 4-0

On Saturday, the Kitchener Rangers returned to the home ice of the Windsor Spitfires looking to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The blue shirts finished the first period with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Francesco Pinelli and Ty Hollettt.

In the second, Kitchener native Matthew Sop netted two scores of his own.

Both teams were scoreless in the third, which resulted in a 4-0 win for the Rangers.

Marco Costantini recorded the shutout for Kitchener and posted 31 saves.

The Rangers will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead back at the Aud for game three.

Game 3, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

Game 4, Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 5, Saturday, April 8, at 7:05 p.m., Windsor

*Game 6, Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 7, Tuesday, April 11 at 7:05, p.m., Windsor

*Game if necessary