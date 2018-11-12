

For the second straight Sunday the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights locked sticks in a division showdown, paying tribute to our veterans before puck drop in London Sunday.

The Rangers sported their commemorative Remembrance Day jerseys for the special game.

This year marked the 14th season the team is paying tribute by wearing the special sweaters. This year’s jersey is inspired by the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Fans were able to place bids to purchase the jerseys through a silent auction with proceeds benefitting the 78th Fraser Highlanders for Conestoga Garrison and the Kitchener-Waterloo Poppy Fund.

The Rangers fell 5-1 to the Knights.

They will be back in action Wednesday when they play the Erie Otters.