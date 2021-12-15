Kitchener Rangers' Saturday game postponed due to COVID-19

The Kitchener Rangers game scheduled for Saturday against the Erie Otters has been postponed.

On Wednesday, the Ontario Hockey League announced it has suspended all team activities for the Otters because 13 players have tested positive for COVID-19.

An update from the OHL says all the players who tested positive are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms.

The Otters were supposed to play the Guelph Storm on Friday. That game has also been postponed.