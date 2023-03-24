Kitchener Rangers ready for final home game of the regular season

The Kitchener Rangers hit the ice Friday night for their final home game of regular season action.

The club expects more than 7,000 fans to fill the stands at the Aud to cheer on their hometown team as they face off against the Flint Firebirds.

The Rangers are coming off a three-game winning streak and have jumped two spots in the OHL Western Conference standings.

Before Friday night’s game the team was only two points behind the fifth-place Firebirds.

The Rangers will play their last game of the regular season in London.

Puck drop for that match is set for 6 p.m. Sunday.