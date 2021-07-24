KITCHENER -- Two players who once laced up their skates with the Kitchener Rangers are head to the big league.

Francesco Pinelli, wearing number 71, was selected 42nd overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round.

The centreman spent his rookie year with the Rangers and was part of Canada’s gold medal team at the U-18 World Championship.

Pinelli then played in Slovenia after the OHL cancelled its season.

Rangers’ defenseman Roman Schmidt was later picked up by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning with the 96th pick.