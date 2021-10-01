Kitchener Rangers player benched for not complying with OHL's vaccination policy
One player with the Kitchener Rangers won't be on the ice this season because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
In July, the Ontario Hockey League announced all players, personnel, coaches, volunteers and billets would need to be fully vaccinated for the 2021-22 season.
Fans also need proof of vaccination to attend games.
Joe Birch, the team's chief operating officer, said the player has "chosen not to follow the league policy" and will not play on the team this year.
Birch said that player was dealing with the league directly on his vaccination status.
"We were only provided the information after the fact that he has chosen not to adhere to the policy and he's not with us," Birch said. "He was the only one within our entire organization, which include all of our business staff, hockey staff, billets and players, who has chosen not to follow the program."
Under recently expanded capacity limits for sports teams in Ontario, the Rangers will be able to have around 3,800 fans in the stands this season.
"It'll be emotional for a lot of (the players) to be able to play in front of, hopefully, 3,800 fans," Birch said.
The Rangers have a preseason game on Friday, and puck drops on their regular season on Oct. 8.
Asked earlier this week about a possible announcement in this file, Mayor Valérie Plante said on 98.5 FM that "this announcement will come in due time, but we are very anxious to make it."
