KITCHENER -- Former Kitchener Rangers players are rejoining the team in a behind-the-scenes role for a new program with focused on mental health.

The Alumni Mentorship Program connects former players, who have already endured the stress of the league and competitive play, with current players to make sure they're doing OK.

The team says the program is an informal way to make sure the young players are comfortable talking about their feelings -- both on and off the ice.

Former captain Ben Fanelli is helping run the program.

"[It's] realizing that these athletes are not just hockey players, but are people. I think we lose sight of that because of what sport is and how much value we put on it in society," he said. "You take these people outside of the rink, and even at the rink, they have the same problems everyone else does. They're not immune to it."

Former goalie Jordan Dekort is also working on the project. They hope to have five alumni players take part in five-year spans.