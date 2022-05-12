Kitchener Rangers hoping to tie up series with Windsor Spitfires
The Kitchener Rangers are gearing up for Game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires.
The two teams will face off at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Aud in Kitchener.
Windsor currently leads the OHL playoff series 2-1.
The Spitfires took Game 1 with a 6-5 final and then the Rangers rebounded in Game 2, winning 4-2.
The series moved to Kitchener for Game 3 on Tuesday. Windsor won that match 6-2, with Matthew Maggio scoring the team's final goal of the game.
The Rangers have been relying heavily on Mike Petizian who is in his final OHL season. He scoredthe overtime winner in Game 7 of the team's first round series to secure their spot in the Western Conference Semi-Final round.
Windsor will be a tough team to beat, as they finished first in regular season action.
Fans of the Rangers are hoping for another win Thursday in front of the hometown crowd.
If Kitchener loses Game 4, the Spitfires will have a commanding lead as the best-of-seven series movesback to Windsor for Game 5 on Saturday night.
