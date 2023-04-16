Kitchener Rangers’ head coach fined following Game 2 against London

The Kitchener Rangers’ head coach is facing a $5,000 fine after making comments, questioning the officiating during Game 2 against the London Knights.

Mike McKenzie was fined by the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) following the Rangers’ 8-4 loss to the Knights on Friday evening.

In an email to CTV News, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) confirmed that McKenzie’s following statement is what the fine relates to:

“I watch a lot of hockey around the league and see a lot of OHL games and it’s clear that when there are younger guys behind the bench and there are guys that have been around a long time behind another bench, there is a little bit of a fear factor there in terms of making calls and things like that, and a respect factor.”

The OHL has a media release posted to its website explaining why the fine was laid.

“It is the opinion of the League that the comments are demeaning to our game and provide an overall negative environment to the series,” it reads in part.

CTV Kitchener reached out to the Kitchener Rangers about the topic but the team opted not to comment.

The London Knights organization also opted not to comment on the fines when asked.

Meanwhile with Game 3 happening at the Aud on Sunday, fans were sticking by McKenzie’s side once news broke of the fine.

“He was complaining about the number of penalties Kitchener had been getting,” said Cole Desporough, a fan at Sunday’s matchup. “Not looking fair, that’s all I’m going to say.”