Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm make picks in 2023 OHL draft

The Kitchener Rangers are looking ahead to next season after their playoff run came to an end Thursday night.

On Friday night, the Rangers made two selections in the first round of the 2023 OHL draft.

They went with defenseman Cameron Reid from Aylmer, Ont. at the number 10 spot.

Centre Luca Romano from Toronto was the Rangers next pick at 11th overall.

The Guelph Storm drafted Quinn Beauchesne from Ottawa at the 14th spot.