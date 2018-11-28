

CTV Kitchener





An annual tradition continued for the Kitchener Rangers around the holiday season.

The Rangers Classroom Challenge at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region allows the players to help young ones give back.

The contest had schools competing to raise the most mount and donated food to the food bank at a time when families need it most.

“We have schools in today that won a challenge within the region that collected and raised the most food for the food bank,” said Chase Campbell, right winger for the Kitchener Rangers.

Two schools won: Northlake Woods Public School and Mary Johnston Public School.

They raised over 2,000 and 1,300 meals, respectively.

Both schools got to meet the Kitchener Rangers and see where the food will go, helping sort cans and packages.

The challenge is almost a decade old, and happens right before the Christmas season.