Kitchener Rangers gearing up for Game 4 at the Aud

The Kitchener Rangers and London Knights hit the ice at the Aud, minutes before puck drop on Tuesday. (CTV News/Hannah Schmidt) The Kitchener Rangers and London Knights hit the ice at the Aud, minutes before puck drop on Tuesday. (CTV News/Hannah Schmidt)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver