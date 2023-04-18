Kitchener Rangers gearing up for Game 4 at the Aud

The Kitchener Rangers are hoping to even up their OHL playoff series with London tonight.

The Knights took the first two matches in the best-of-seven series, but Kitchener rallied in Game 3 with an impressive 6-1 victory.

Puck drop for Game 4 is 7 p.m. at the Aud.

The game has almost sold out and only standing room tickets are available.

The two teams will head to London next for Game 5 on Thursday.

The Rangers earned their spot after sweeping their first round series against the top-seeded Windsor Spitfires and knocking them out of the Western Conference playoffs in four games.