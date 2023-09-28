Kitchener Rangers gear up for season opener

The Kitchener Rangers had their final team skate ahead of Friday’s regular season kick-off, as they prepare for the 2023-2024 campaign.

“It’s gonna be a good crowd. I think that we expect ourselves to do really good for the fans,” said Hunter Brzustewicz, a Rangers defenceman.

The season opener is Friday night against the Saginaw Spirit.

As far as strategy goes, players and coaches are still working out the kinks.

“I think we’re in a good position, but there’s still tons of work to do,” said Jussi Ahokas, the head coach.

It is Ahokas’ first year as head coach and he brings a fresh perspective to a team that saw plenty of turnover this summer.

The team will also need to select a captain.

Several core pieces, including previous captain Francesco Pinelli, have moved on.

“Obviously we miss them being here. I think that they were a big part of our team and we do need to step into that role,” said Brzustewicz.

Brzustewicz is one of four Rangers returning from NHL training camp this week along with Carson Rekhopf, Matthew Andonovski and Tomas Hamara – with each expected to step into a leadership role.

“I think that also sometimes we need to find that balance of filling that role and also just being that teammate when the times needed,” Brzustewicz said.

Cameron Reid, 16, is one of seven rookies on the roster.

Coming in as 10th overall pick into the Ontario hockey league.

“I know a rookie year can be ups and downs so I think if I can keep it consistent, just take it all in and learn from the veteran guys.” said Reid.

The Rangers have qualified for each of the past seven playoffs.