

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The Kitchener Rangers announced Monday that head coach Jay McKee has been relieved of his coaching duties.

The team's general manager, Mike McKenzie, will fill in as interim head coach.

The announcement comes after a four-game losing streak, during which Kitchener has scored just six goals.

That's compared to the 18 goals scored against them in that stretch.

So far on the season, the Rangers are last in the Western Conference with seven wins and 10 losses.

This is a developing story. More to come…