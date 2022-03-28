Kitchener Rangers fall 3-1 to Flint Firebirds

KITCHENER -

The Kitchener Rangers fell to the Flint Firebirds 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in front of more than 5,200 fans at The Aud.

After a scoreless first period, Flint took a 2-0 lead in the second. Forward Reid Valade got the Rangers on the board late in the period to make it 2-1.

Flint added an insurance marker in the third period, going up 3-1. Flint goalie Luke Cavallin stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced all game.

Kitchener returns to action on Friday night, hosting the Windsor Spitfires at The Aud at 7:30 p.m.