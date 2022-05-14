Kitchener Rangers end the season with Game 5 loss to Windsor Spitfires

The Kitchener Rangers have lost Game 5 of their semi-final series with the Windsor Spitfires marking the end of their 2022 playoff run.

The Rangers went into Saturday night's game down 3-1 in the series.

Windsor won Game 1, and then Kitchener got their only win of the series in Game 2.

The following two games, played at The Aud in Kitchener, went to the Spitfires.

The Rangers were hoping to pull off their second-straight series upset, but in the end, they couldn't secure a win to push the series to Game 6.

Kitchener started strong in the first period Saturday night, with one goal each from Matthew Sop and Ty Hollett.

The Spitfires then tied it up 2-2 in the second period.

Windsor scored the last goal of the game.

The final was 3-2 for the Spitfires.

The Rangers are now eliminated from the OHL playoffs.