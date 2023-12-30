Kitchener Rangers’ Carson Rehkopf performing well on world stage

A standout for the Kitchener Rangers is standing out in this year’s World Junior Tournament.

Canadians took notice of Carson Rehkopf when he scored two goals in a blowout win over Latvia on Wednesday.

“I’m just trying to play my game,” said Rehkopf. “Kind of do whatever I can to help the team whenever I’m out there.”

He entered the championship tournament as Canada’s 13th forward, but has been climbing up the depth chart.

“He looked really good,” said hockey fan Todd MacFarlane. “Those were amazing goals that he scored.”

In Kitchener, fans have witnessed Rehkopf’s breakout season firsthand. He is currently the OHL leader in goals, with 31 in his first 31 games.

“We’re not shocked,” said Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie. “We know how talented he is, we know how much he cares to make Team Canada reach another level, and he was a guy that was kind of under the radar into the summer and even the start of the year.

“It’s a good story that he kind of played his way onto the team with his play in the first half of the [OHL] season.”

Another Ranger making an impact on the tournament is Slovakia’s Filip Mesar, as he’s playing in his fourth and final World Juniors.

Mesar is tied for second in tournament scoring as Slovakia holds first place in Group B.

“I’m giving it a little bit more attention just because you know the kids are local and they play locally here as well,” said MacFarlane.

With a chance of Canada and Slovakia meeting in the knockout rounds, the two linemates could be on a collision course in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“Canada wins in OT,” said MacFarlane. “That’d be great. Something like last year.”