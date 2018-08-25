

A year ago on Aug. 25 was what local Rohingya Muslims call genocide day.

Over 700,000 people were displaced in Myanmar, still living in resettlement camps.

“Very soon they’ll be dying of various disease and malnourishment,” said Anwar Arkani with the Rohingya Association of Canada.

Canada has committed over $300 million in aid over the next three years.

But Arkani said that money can’t fix what’s been broken.

“It will not solve the problem. The problem is inside Burma, we have nowhere else to go,” he said.

In Kitchener, a rally was held at city hall to remind people of what is happening.

A total of 35 families across the region participated in the rain.

They believe the solution is for the international community to help facilitate a nation state of the their own in Myanmar, a solution that seems unlikely anytime soon.