

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener city councillors have pulled an about-face on sidewalk snow-clearing, essentially reversing a previous decision to test several new clearing options this winter.

Councillors had voted at the committee level last week in favour of studying five options. City council, which is comprised of the same people, voted Monday night to delay three of the five tests for at least one year.

The city will still move ahead with the other two, which include proactive bylaw enforcement of the snow-clearing regulations and an on-demand program for seniors and people with disabilities who may be unable to clear their sidewalks themselves and may not be able to afford private services.

The options initially improved but later nixed include having the city clear a 1,500-home test area every time at least 8 cm of snowfall is recorded, having the city clear all snow from sidewalks in another 1,500-home test area, and creating an online plat-form with real-time data about sidewalk status by installing a network of sensors.

Kitchener’s bylaws stipulate that snow must be cleared from sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of a snowfall.

Accessibility advocates have argued that the bylaw creates issues for people with mobility issues by allowing sidewalks to remain impassable as long as at least a little bit of snow falls every day, and that the lack of a 100 per cent compliance rate means entire blocks can be considered impassable because one property was not cleared.