

CTV Kitchener





A busload of autism advocates headed to Etobicoke on Friday morning in hopes to catch the premier at his office.

About 25 people boarded the bus from Kitchener. They say that if the Ford government plan goes through, it will make life very difficult from that.

Parents say they want to see a needs-based program instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

One parent says the government’s plan will drastically reduce the treatment her child receives.

“We’re looking at [getting] about $4,000 a year, as opposed to her current therapy costs about $60,000,” says Kristen Visser.

The Kitchener group planned to meet with advocates from across the province.

The new funding rules are expected to come into effect on April 1.