KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener is launching smaller, mobile versions of its signature summer events and concerts to give residents "a summer like no other."

As part of "A Summer Like No Other," the city is running events including themed outdoor movie nights, basketball challenges, classic car drive-thru parades and pop-up concerts.

“Kitchener residents are feeling a renewed sense of hope as they experience a better summer and a gradual return to a safe, new normal,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a release. “From live music to movies and basketball to vintage cars, Summer 2021 will allow us to experience our city in new ways."

The Kitchener Market is also partnering with The Registry Theatre to launch "Music at the Market," a performance series of evening shows in August in September.

“Live music is back at last,” Cameron Dale, manager of the Kitchener Market, said in a release. “This venue will be something new for Kitchener and we are so pleased to work with the Registry Theatre for the first big series that will bring a full stage show and lineup featuring some of the region’s biggest musical acts.”

The Eby Street covered parking and outdoor vendor area is being transformed into a performance venue with a stage, table seating and food and drink options.

Acts set to perform on Eby Street include Danny Michel, Joni NehRita, Penderecki String Quartet, I The Mountain, Western Swing Authority, Romeo Sex Fighter, Mandippal Jandu and Mary-Catherine Pazzano.

Tickets cost $10 each and are on sale now. A portion of tickets for each performance will be given to workers at Grand River and St. Mary's hospitals for free. The first performance is set for Thursday, Aug. 12.

More information about A Summer Like No Other events is available here.

A full list of Music at the Market performances and ticket information is available here.