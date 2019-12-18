KITCHENER -- Wednesday's snowfall meant most homeowners were outside shovelling, but some residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood got a little help.

The City of Kitchener is trying out a pair of pilot programs to remove snow from sidewalks in two areas of the city this winter, aimed at making it safer to get around.

"The core driver of this is really to try to help make Kitchener a more walkable community so that people can use our sidewalks to get to school, to get to the shops, to get to work," says Niall Lobley, director of parks and cemeteries.

For one project, snow is removed from sidewalks on the same schedule that it's removed from roadways.

For the other, the city is removing snow from sidewalks during city-declared snow events, when at least 8 cm falls in 24 hours.

What helps even more for those walkers is consistency, and the city realizes that not everyone is able to shovel their own sidewalk. That goes especially for seniors or those who aren't home.

The program is being met with mixed reaction, though.

"I would prefer the city to do it, however I don't want to see our taxes go up either," one resident in the area told CTV.

Others in the pilot area don't seem to mind shovelling anyway, but at least one pedestrian that CTV spoke to said she would be happy to see it done.

"I think it’s amazing. As a walker I need to have a flat surface, I don’t want to fall down. I don’t bounce like I used to," she said.

The pilot area is 40 kilometres of connected sidewalks, which was chosen because it's an equivalent of an eight-hour shift.

"A significant part of this is trying to work out how much it's going to cost and how feasible it is for the city to achieve these things," Lobley explains.

The city is spending $750,000 on nine pilot projects. It's not exactly clear how much these ones will cost.