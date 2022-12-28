Kitchener pharmacist 'excited and ready' to prescribe medications under new provincial rules

A trip of the pharmacy may soon save you a trip to the doctor’s office.

As of Jan. 1, the Ministry of Health announced pharmacists in Ontario will be able to prescribe medications for 13 of the most common medical ailments.

Neil Malhotra, a pharmacist at Apothecare Pharmacy in Kitchener, said the move will help ease pressures on the hospital system, while creating easier access for patients.

“Less urgent conditions being treated in a pharmacy will allow the primary care provider to work on more of the more complex issues,” he said.

Malhotra said he’s excited to be able to do this, as his examination room is prepped and ready to be used.

“This allows pharmacists to take that role and use a lot of our clinical knowledge that we learned in school and apply it on a regular basis,” he said.

Pharmacists will be able to fill prescriptions on the spot for free, for those with an Ontario health card.

The 13 ailments include hay fever, oral thrush, dermatitis, pink eye, menstrual cramps, acid reflux, hemorrhoids, cold sores, impetigo, insect bites and hives, tick bites, sprains and strains, and UTIs, according to the Ministry of Health.

“The fact that there’s only 13 ailments that we can prescribe will somewhat limit the volume of enquiry that we will see,” said Jen Belcher with the Ontario Pharmacists Association. “We also suggest that you go and receive the service from the pharmacists you receive care from.”