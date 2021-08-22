Kitchener Panthers take to the field to play London Majors

KITCHENER -

The Kitchener Panthers were back in action on their home field of Jack Couch Stadium Saturday afternoon to take on the London Majors.

The Majors came into the came in first place, while the Panthers trailed in second.

Despite London taking home the 11-7 victory, fans in the stands say they were just happy to see their team live.

“We just want to come out and see some baseball,” one fan told CTV News. “We’ve been cooped up for so long and everybody just wants to come out and see the guys back on the field.”