The Kitchener Panthers took the Barrie Baycats into extra innings in game four of the finals.

Kitchener would take the game 3-2, tying the series at two games apiece.

The Panthers are in the hunt for their first IBL championship since 2001.

Jack Couch Park in Kitchener was filled with fans, who excitedly celebrated the win with their team.

Game five will be in Barrie on Tuesday, before game six on Thursday.

The Baycats are the reigning champions.