The Kitchener Panthers are hoping for a win in Thursday’s IBL championship game.

They’re taking on the Barrie Baycats at Jack Couch Park at 7:30 p.m.

The Baycats lead the series 3-2 and are looking for their fifth straight championship title.

If the Panthers win they’ll tie up the series, with Game 7 determining the winner.