Kitchener Panthers lose championship series to Baycats
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 5:53PM EDT
A disappointing end to the IBL championship for the Kitchener Panthers.
The Barrie Baycats were leading the series the 3-2 going into Game Six Thursday night.
Baseballs fans filled the stands at Jack Couch Park to cheer the team on.
It was back-and-forth for the first six innings with the Panthers hanging on to a 3-2 lead.
But that all changed in the seventh inning.
The Baycats hit two home runs and the Panthers just couldn’t keep up.
They lost the game 6-3, and the championship series.
The Baycats have now won the Domenico Cup five years in a row.