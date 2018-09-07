

CTV Kitchener





A disappointing end to the IBL championship for the Kitchener Panthers.

The Barrie Baycats were leading the series the 3-2 going into Game Six Thursday night.

Baseballs fans filled the stands at Jack Couch Park to cheer the team on.

It was back-and-forth for the first six innings with the Panthers hanging on to a 3-2 lead.

But that all changed in the seventh inning.

The Baycats hit two home runs and the Panthers just couldn’t keep up.

They lost the game 6-3, and the championship series.

The Baycats have now won the Domenico Cup five years in a row.