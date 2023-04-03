Kitchener pair charged after passenger seen hanging out sunroof of moving car

Two people from Kitchener have been charged after a car was spotted on the QEW with a person hanging out of the sunroof.

In a Twitter post, Ontario Provincial Police said they received a call Sunday about an incident on the Burlington Skyway bridge near Eastport Drive.

A 23-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with dangerous driving and a 23-year-old woman was charged with not wearing a seatbelt.

No names have been released.

On March 22, OPP posted a video to Twitter of a similar situation.

They tell CTV News that the video is separate from the April 2 charges.