Kitchener, Ont. correctional officer on administrative leave, accused of sexual assault

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says a correctional officer charged with sexual assault was placed on administrative leave when allegations of misconduct were brought forward in April.

On Tuesday, Waterloo regional police announced they had charged a 43-year-old Cambridge man with sexual assault and breach of trust. Police confirmed the accused is a correctional officer at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont.

Police said staff at the prison reported a “sexual relationship” involving a correctional officer and an inmate in April. As a result of the investigation the man was arrested and charged on Dec. 9.

Police said the charges relate to incidents between Aug. 30 and Dec. 3, 2021.

On Wednesday, CSC said they launched their own internal investigation at the same time they notified police in April. The employee was placed on administrative leave at that time, CSC said.

“CSC employees are expected to act according to the highest legal and ethical standards,” the agency said in part in an emailed statement. “Violence of any kind in our institutions is not tolerated.”

It also pointed to “women-centered training” employees must complete before they begin working with women offenders.

“Commissioner's Directive 577 on the staff protocol in women offender institutions outlines our responsibility to ensure that the dignity and privacy of women offenders are respected to the fullest extent possible, and that they are provided an environment that is safe and secure, while also ensuring that the presence of men in the workplace does not expose staff or offenders to vulnerable situations. CSC has also established clear policy direction to address the health care needs for any potential victim of sexual assault. This includes ensuring the physical and mental health care needs of inmates are met,” CSC said.

With files from Canadian Press.