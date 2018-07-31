

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener neighbourhood has taken matters into their own hands and installed cameras after a string of petty thefts in the area.

According to residents on Wexford Crescent there have been more than half a dozen robberies in the area.

Kitchener resident Ian Mahler installed a camera on his property in hopes of catching one of the thieves in action.

“He made sure it was nice and quiet and then went walking up the street,” said Mahler.

Mahler recently caught a man breaking into his minivan around daybreak. He says shortly after another vehicle on the crescent was broken into.

“We get hit up once a month, whether or not you've locked your doors, it doesn't matter,” said Mahler.

Mahler says the thieves have been typically been taking items such as sunglasses, GPS units, and loose change.

Police currently have a copy of Mahler’s surveillance footage, along with an image of the suspect and are now investigating.

Residents in the neighbhourhood say it’s the kind of area where people often leave their garages open because everyone knows each other.

“You lose your faith in mankind,” said resident Jennifer Hennelly.

A legal expert spoke with CTV News confirming that Mahler’s surveillance video can be used in court should the suspect be caught.