KITCHENER -- After discovering he had a brain tumour while travelling in Thailand and battling with an insurance company, Alex Witmer is finally back in his home country.

The Kitchener native and his wife Jennifer arrived in Ottawa Saturday night following a 13,000-kilometre trip that included three stops for fuel and crew changes.

“We were just so thrilled to see him,” said Alex’s mother Amanda Witmer. “He still has a tan. You wouldn’t know there was anything wrong with him by looking at him, but there is.”

Amanda adds that her son is in stable condition and in hospital.

Witmer is scheduled for surgery with doctors who had agreed to perform the procedure in Ottawa.

Amanda says they’re hopeful they’ll be able to operate within a week after tests are done.

The 30-year-old Witmer began suffering from a severe migraine during his six week vacation in Thailand before doctors discovered a brain tumour.

Allianz Insurance initially denied the couple’s medical claim because Witmer had gone to the hospital before the trip complaining of a headache.

The company reversed their decision shortly after the media picked up the story and agreed to pay for the air ambulance trip to Ottawa.

“We’ve had a lot of incredible support,” said Amanda. “We really feel it and Alex does too.

“There’s been so much positivity around us. It’s helped us get through this as a family.”

Amanda adds that the couple hopes to return to Kitchener once the surgery is done.