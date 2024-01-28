KITCHENER
    Kitchener named first certified pet-friendly city in Canada

    Kitchener has officially "gone to the dogs"…in a good way.

    The city has been named the first certified pet-friendly city in Canada by the Better Cities for Pets Program.

    The certification recognizes municipalities with pet-friendly programs related to the focus of homes, parks, businesses, and shelters.

    Non-profit organization Dog Friendly KW led the assessment process locally.

    Kitchener's mayor Berry Vrbanovic says he is "absolutely thrilled to receive the certification.

