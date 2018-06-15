

CTV Kitchener





One of Canada’s hottest young musical acts calls Kitchener home.

Sebastian Olzanski ended 2017 as the third-most-searched Canadian musician on Twitter.

That might not be a surprise, as he’s intentionally made Twitter and other social platforms a big part of his presence.

“It’s the best way to talk to people,” he says.

“I can connect with so many different people.”

Olzanski started his music career by posting cover songs to YouTube. Before long, he was performing live on Twitter and Instagram.

If that digital start sounds familiar to people in this part of the world, it might be because it’s not far from the path that sent Justin Bieber from busking in Stratford to global stardom.

Olzanski, 18, says his similar approach is no coincidence.

“He gave me so much inspiration for the fact that he made it on its own,” he says.

“I listened to ‘Baby’ so many times … and still am a massive fan.”

Bieber, for the record, was No. 1 on the list of most-searched Canadian musicians on Twitter last year.

Olzanski is about to leave Kitchener for a world tour, hitting cities around South American in July, the U.S. in August and Europe after that.

“I just want to meet people and talk to them, and perform to as many people as I possibly can,” he says.