Kitchener mother calls for psychotropic drugs safety waiver following daughter’s suicide
Warning: This story discusses suicide and suicidal ideation.
A Kitchener mother is petitioning for a change she feels could have saved her daughter’s life.
Louise Carter wants families and caregivers notified when new psychotropic drugs are prescribed to family members and loved ones after her daughter Madisyn Solomon, 27, died by suicide on April 13, 2021.
"If I could do anything to avoid someone experiencing that, I'll do it," said Carter.
Carter says Madisyn struggled after the death of a friend in 2020 and was prescribed an anti-depressant she says led to an adverse reaction and caused suicidal ideation.
Madisyn was hospitalized and prescribed new medication. Just two weeks after she was discharged from the hospital, she died by suicide.
"We didn't know that the adverse reaction to the first drugs was suicidal ideation because there was no family meeting and nobody called us," said Carter. "So then they continued and they gave her new drugs."
Carter also believes if the family was alerted she was starting new pharmaceutical drugs, Madisyn might still be alive today.
"Had we been notified to watch her for reactions to the new drugs, we would have got her back to the hospital," she said.
Now, a petition to enact Madi’s Law has been signed more than 4,000 times.
It aims to require patients to sign a waiver ensuring at least one family member or caregiver is aware a psychotropic drug was prescribed.
"So I put the petition out, didn't even know I was going to get one signature," said Carter. "I got flooded with stories. It was like a Me Too movement that I read and they inspired me and I thought oh yeah, we have a problem."
Madisyn’s case has piqued the interest of experts like Wasem Alsabbagh, who is an assistant professor with the School of Pharmacy at the University of Waterloo.
Alsabbagh says, while some medications could cause a risk of suicidal ideation, evidence in studies is not strong enough to suggest that it increases suicide amongst adults.
"We can establish what we call association, but it's very difficult to assess causation," Alsabbagh told CTV News. "If you look at the vastness of this issue, the evidence does not seem to be very strong to suggest that it increases suicide among adults."
While Alsabbagh believes legislating waiver may not be the best approach because of the potential for it to be used punitively, he says there is room to improve decision making around psychotropic prescriptions.
"I think the biggest change that we have is to enhance that shared decision making and availability of mental health resources in the community," said Alsabbagh. "That's what we have to do after this tragedy,"
As for Carter and her family, the goal is for the petition to lead to legislative change, but she says she is just as happy to raise awareness about her daughter’s story.
"I want to save lives," said Carter. "Prevention is the way to go."
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere.
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'
A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who killed five neighbours continued turning up nothing Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up US$50,000 in reward money and the FBI acknowledged they had 'zero leads' after nearly two days of searching.
Royal Family unveils sneak peek of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation robes
With the coronation of King Charles III only days away, the Royal Family has released new photographs giving a glimpse at the ceremonial robes that will be worn by the King and Queen Consort the historical event.
Tom Mulcair: Should Trudeau lead the Liberals against Poilievre? Mark Carney won’t say and this could be why
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues ex-Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney be taking some time to think about his own future after refusing to answer whether he thinks Justin Trudeau should lead the Liberals against Pierre Poilievre.
'Some progress' on strike issues PSAC says ahead of planned Ottawa rally Monday
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
London
-
Overnight hit-and-run leaves man with life-threatening injuries: London police
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
-
Dramatic maritime rescue on Lake Huron
Fred Wondergem was captaining a fishing charter Saturday afternoon on Lake Huron when a distress call came over the maritime radio. 'As soon as that call came in, we’re obligated to assist,' he said.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights defeat Sarnia 3-1 in game 2 of OHL Conference Final
The London Knights remain undefeated following a 3-1 win in game two of the Western Conference Final against the Sarnia Sting.
Windsor
-
Attempted murder investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.
One man is recovering from his injuries and a second man has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Chatham early Sunday morning.
-
Crime centre being discussed for City of Windsor
In 2016, nearly $8 million was allocated to the building of the Real Time Crime Centre in Detroit. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens would like to explore the possibility of bringing elements of that crime centre to the City of Windsor.
-
Family moves into Kyiv House following ribbon cutting ceremony
The Kyiv House in Cottam, Ont. is officially open and the community is celebrating. A member of the Romaniuk family cut the ribbon during Sunday’s ceremony.
Barrie
-
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches third day
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Garage goes up in flames in Barrie's north-end
Fire officials confirmed the fire started in the garage and spread partially to the home.
-
Gateway Casinos begins staged reopening of Ontario properties
Gateway Casinos said it would reopen its Innisfil casino at noon on Saturday, with other sites to follow in the coming days.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men plead guilty to shooting moose standing in northern Ont. road
Two men from southern Ontario pleaded guilty to shooting a moose standing on a road north of Thunder Bay in 2021.
-
Heavy rain, up to 70 mm expected in northern Ontario by Monday as flood warnings continue
Environment Canada issued another weather alerts Sunday for communities across northeastern Ontario with rain up to 70 millimetres in some areas. Here is what you need to know.
-
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
Ottawa
-
'Some progress' on strike issues PSAC says ahead of planned Ottawa rally Monday
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
-
Eastern Ontario man's stolen truck found, but dog still missing
An eastern Ontario man whose dog was stolen with his pickup truck south of Ottawa says his vehicle has been located, but his dog is still nowhere to be found.
-
No injuries reported in five fires this weekend in Ottawa
No one has been reported hurt after four separate fires in Ottawa this weekend.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
-
'A beacon of protection': Girl's death sparks training for judges in Ontario
Ontario introduced legislation last week that will see provincially appointed judges and justices of the peace receive education and training on intimate partner violence and coercive control.
-
Three dead after suspected drug overdoses in Markham, Ont.
Police in York Region are warning the public after three people died of a suspected drug overdose over the weekend in Markham.
Montreal
-
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
-
Quebec minimum wage increases to $15.25 Monday
Starting May 1, 2023, employees who make minimum wage will see their hourly pay increase by $1 to $15.25 per hour
-
Three buildings evacuated in Montreal leaving three dozen out of their homes
Three residential buildings had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure in the Montreal borough of Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie on Saturday. The buildings showed possible signs of collapse.
Atlantic
-
NB Power cuts ties with private instructor for driving truck into federal picketers
New Brunswick's Crown energy corporation says it has cut ties with a private instructor after one of its trucks was filmed driving into a federal public service picket and pushing someone down the street.
-
N.S. Anglican church plants trees to mark coronation of King Charles III
In less than one week, the coronation services of King Charles III will be taking place in London. In the meantime, St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Dartmouth organized a special ceremony in the King’s honour to mark the historic event.
-
New Brunswick town unveils new statue for human rights hero
A new tribute to a pioneer of human rights worldwide has been unveiled in his New Brunswick hometown.
Winnipeg
-
'I really was quite scared': Close call with coyotes leaves Winnipeg woman shaken
A Winnipeg woman is shaken after a close call with two coyotes and is now calling on the city to put up warning signs.
-
'I'm proud of the group': Cheveldayoff happy with team despite quick out in playoffs
Despite falling in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five games and just squeezing into the last wild card spot in the west, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said he was proud of what his team accomplished.
-
Police searching for suspects in Saturday evening shooting
Winnipeg police are looking for suspects following a "shooting incident" on Saturday.
Calgary
-
2 dogs die Sunday in northeast Calgary fire
Calgary fire crews battled their third fire of the weekend to strike north Calgary Sunday morning.
-
Checkmate Foundation seeks to elevate the profile of chess in Calgary
Chess has risen in popularity over the past few years and a Calgary group is working to continue that trend.
-
New solo show explores the places Makambe Simamba is from
A new solo show from Makambe Simamba is having a world premiere in Calgary
Edmonton
-
2 wildfires burn west of Edmonton, evacuation order expected to last into Monday
A state of local emergency has been declared in Parkland County as a result of two separate wildfires burning in the area.
-
Evacuation order lifted for residents in area between Barrhead and Westlock
Barrhead and Westlock RCMP say people who were evacuated from their homes earlier in the day on Sunday can return to their properties.
-
Man stabs 2 people downtown, shot by officer: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer shot a man who police say stabbed two people in downtown Edmonton Saturday.
Vancouver
-
19 temperature records broken across B.C. Saturday during summer-like weekend
Several more daily maximum temperature records were broken around B.C. on Saturday, with some cities seeing temperatures upwards of 30 C, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
One dead after Downtown Eastside fire Saturday
One man has died after a fire in the electrical room of the Asian Canadian Benevolent Association building Saturday night, Asst. Chief Keith Stewart of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services tells CTV News.
-
Uncontrolled wildfire puts Central B.C. First Nation on evacuation alert
A growing wildfire in British Columbia has forced officials to issue an alert for a First Nations community in the province's Cariboo region to be ready for evacuation.