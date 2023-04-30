Kitchener mother calls for psychotropic drugs safety waiver following daughter’s suicide

Warning: This story discusses suicide and suicidal ideation.

A Kitchener mother is petitioning for a change she feels could have saved her daughter’s life.

Louise Carter wants families and caregivers notified when new psychotropic drugs are prescribed to family members and loved ones after her daughter Madisyn Solomon, 27, died by suicide on April 13, 2021.

"If I could do anything to avoid someone experiencing that, I'll do it," said Carter.

Carter says Madisyn struggled after the death of a friend in 2020 and was prescribed an anti-depressant she says led to an adverse reaction and caused suicidal ideation.

Madisyn was hospitalized and prescribed new medication. Just two weeks after she was discharged from the hospital, she died by suicide.

"We didn't know that the adverse reaction to the first drugs was suicidal ideation because there was no family meeting and nobody called us," said Carter. "So then they continued and they gave her new drugs."

Carter also believes if the family was alerted she was starting new pharmaceutical drugs, Madisyn might still be alive today.

"Had we been notified to watch her for reactions to the new drugs, we would have got her back to the hospital," she said.

Now, a petition to enact Madi’s Law has been signed more than 4,000 times.

It aims to require patients to sign a waiver ensuring at least one family member or caregiver is aware a psychotropic drug was prescribed.

"So I put the petition out, didn't even know I was going to get one signature," said Carter. "I got flooded with stories. It was like a Me Too movement that I read and they inspired me and I thought oh yeah, we have a problem."

Madisyn’s case has piqued the interest of experts like Wasem Alsabbagh, who is an assistant professor with the School of Pharmacy at the University of Waterloo.

Alsabbagh says, while some medications could cause a risk of suicidal ideation, evidence in studies is not strong enough to suggest that it increases suicide amongst adults.

"We can establish what we call association, but it's very difficult to assess causation," Alsabbagh told CTV News. "If you look at the vastness of this issue, the evidence does not seem to be very strong to suggest that it increases suicide among adults."

While Alsabbagh believes legislating waiver may not be the best approach because of the potential for it to be used punitively, he says there is room to improve decision making around psychotropic prescriptions.

"I think the biggest change that we have is to enhance that shared decision making and availability of mental health resources in the community," said Alsabbagh. "That's what we have to do after this tragedy,"

As for Carter and her family, the goal is for the petition to lead to legislative change, but she says she is just as happy to raise awareness about her daughter’s story.

"I want to save lives," said Carter. "Prevention is the way to go."