Two men from Kitchener have been charged after police responded to a break and enter in progress.

Perth County OPP were called to a business in Listowel around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Tomasz Kurzydlowski, 39, and Gregorz Malolepszy, 32, were arrested at the scene.

Both men were charged with: break and enter, mischief, theft over $5,000, and possession of methamphetamine.

Malolepsky was also charged with failing to comply with probation order.

The two men are scheduled to appear in a Stratford court on July 8.

The investigation is ongoing. OPP are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.