Featured
Kitchener men charged in Listowel following reported break-in
An OPP officer seen next to a cruiser on April 8, 2019. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 12:32PM EDT
Two men from Kitchener have been charged after police responded to a break and enter in progress.
Perth County OPP were called to a business in Listowel around 10 p.m. on Friday.
Tomasz Kurzydlowski, 39, and Gregorz Malolepszy, 32, were arrested at the scene.
Both men were charged with: break and enter, mischief, theft over $5,000, and possession of methamphetamine.
Malolepsky was also charged with failing to comply with probation order.
The two men are scheduled to appear in a Stratford court on July 8.
The investigation is ongoing. OPP are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.