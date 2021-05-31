KITCHENER -- A memorial in Kitchener is remembering the 215 Indigenous children found buried at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Children's shoes and stuffed animals were placed in remembrance at the Healing of the Seven Generations on Frederick Street.

Executive director of the organization, Donna Dubie, said the news is devastating and brings the tragedy to light.

“I have had to live with the tragedy of the residential school for all my life," Dubie said. "It’s very disrespectful when we hear people saying can’t you just get over it. Nothing has been done to help us through the grieving process.”

“Those individuals, who they now have evidence of, they could’ve been our grandparents and aunts and uncles,” Dubie added.

Residents are invited to bring a pair of shoes to the site to help memorialize the lives lost.

There's also a fire and drumming ceremony planned for Monday afternoon.

Flags around the region and across the country are flying at half-mast to honour the children.