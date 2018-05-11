

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic is running for a second term.

Vrbanovic made his announcement Friday morning with a press release and Facebook post, touting his accomplishments in strengthening the city’s neighbourhoods and growing its economy.

“I had a clear vision for our future, with a plan to achieve that vision and asked you for your help to make it all happen,” he wrote.

Vrbanovic was a city councillor for 20 years before being elected as mayor in 2014. No candidates have registered to run against him, although nominations are open until July 27.

The municipal election takes place Oct. 22.