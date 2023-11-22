Kitchener mayor 'encouraged' by federal fiscal budget update
The leader of Kitchener is feeling positive when it comes to the latest update on Canada's finances.
In its fall economic update on Tuesday, the federal government announced a $15.7 billion plan that includes a new mortgage program for homeowners dealing with rising rates.
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was one of several politicians in Ottawa for the announcement.
"I think there's a number of real positive things in the budget today," said Vrbanovic. "I was very encouraged around the focus of housing and housing affordability."
The update also includes measures to boost new home construction while making it less lucrative to own or rent out short-term rentals.
"No matter how fast it comes in terms of approving new housing projects and moving them forward, they do take time to build," said Vrbanovic. "The various rental programs that exist in terms of short-term rentals will really be helpful trying to address these issues on a short-term basis."
The fall economic statement also announces plans to remove the GST on new rental housing for some eligible co-operative housing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES Timing for the Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to be announced in the next 24 hours
A ceasefire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
New Hampshire man had no car and no furniture, but died with a big secret, leaving his town millions
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Mushrooms recalled in Canada for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The federal government releases its fall economic statement, Israel agrees to a ceasefire and hostage deal, and a stunning new image is out from the James Webb Space Telescope. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
London
-
Man, woman charged after officer assaulted during disturbance
A man and woman are facing charges after police responded to an east London residence for a report of an alleged stabbing and an officer was assaulted.
-
Victim of Highway 401 crash identified
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
-
'I think it sucks': Residents irate with town’s only gas station set to close
Wiarton’s only gas station is turning off the pumps next month, and residents aren’t happy about it. 'What do I think about it? I think it’s terrible. We are a town of seniors, and a lot of us don’t drive out of town,' said Wiarton senior, Shirley Hunter.
Windsor
-
Chamber president welcomes housing news from fall economic statement
Relief from a red hot housing market — the carrot dangled by the federal government’s fall economic statement Tuesday. And experts say, that’s enough to keep the cart rolling.
-
Victim of Highway 401 crash identified
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing store with axe
Windsor police say a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a store while wielding an axe at the Devonshire Mall.
Barrie
-
Suspicious person call in Georgian Bluffs led to a variety of charges: OPP
OPP responded to a call about a suspicious person near a business on Highway 6 in the Georgian Bluffs.
-
'Tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you': OPP on impaired driving
Dufferin OPP says drivers should use a designated driver, a cab, a rideshare, public transit or stay overnight.
-
Speed enforcement cameras installed in Barrie to slow aggressive driving
Barrie is officially rolling out its new Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) with two photo radar camera systems around the city.
Northern Ontario
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 between North Bay and Marten River
A collision has closed Highway 11 in both directions between Highway 64 in Marten and Thibeault Hill in North Bay.
-
Winning ticket sold for $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario is waking up $40 million richer.
Ottawa
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
-
Messy mix of rain and snow in the forecast for Wednesday, no bus cancellations
A late evening Tuesday storm will continue into Wednesday morning with periods of rain showers and snow creating a messy morning commute.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge closed for winter
The popular, newly refurbished Chief William Commanda Bridge is now closed for winter.
Toronto
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
-
Winning ticket sold for $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario is waking up $40 million richer.
-
Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
Montreal
-
Public sector strike in Quebec enters 2nd day, more walkouts expected later this week
Unions representing hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers, particularly in health care and education, are on strike again.
-
Train collision in Montreal sends 3 people to hospital
The federal transportation safety board has launched an investigation after a collision involving two trains in Montreal's north end sent three people to hospital on Tuesday.
-
Quebec notaries can no longer accept digital signatures
Quebec notaries will no longer be authorized to receive digital signatures, the Justice Ministry has decided.
Atlantic
-
'They're tired of looking at us, that's why': Halifax removes Grand Parade from designated encampment sites
One of the best-known homeless encampment sites in Halifax isn't considered one anymore, but some residents are questioning the reasoning behind the decision - and the optics.
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn’t been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Ailing Arlington Bridge closing indefinitely
A 121-year-old bridge in Winnipeg may have seen its final passengers on it.
-
Manitoba government throne speech released. Here is what they're promising
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
-
Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Calgary budget: More officers coming to city streets as focus shifts to safety
Spending to tackle safety and transit issues are among the reasons Calgary council is discussing a proposed 7.8 per cent residential property tax increase for next year.
-
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
Edmonton
-
NDP accuses Smith government of running $700K 'gravy train' for friends and allies
Alberta's Opposition NDP attempted to skewer the government Tuesday over more than $700,000 worth of sole-source contracts paid to political allies of Danielle Smith.
-
Budget increase deliberations underway at Edmonton city council
Edmonton's city council has started scrutinizing next year's property tax bills, asking questions of various boards and organizations about requests for increased funding as they debate a potential seven-per-cent increase in 2024.
-
Police provide new photos of missing Edmonton teen
The Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday released to the public three additional photos of a teenager who's been reported missing since early October to assist efforts to find her.
Vancouver
-
Surrey school survey raises eyebrows with novel ideas to combat overcrowding
An online survey from Surrey Schools requesting feedback from parents, students and staff on ways to combat the growing problem of overcrowding in classrooms and other school facilities has turned some heads.
-
Woman hospitalized after black bear attack in Salmon Arm, B.C.
Conservation officers say they're investigating a bear attack that injured a woman in B.C.'s Interior Tuesday morning.
-
'They save lives': More clinical trials coming to B.C. at new 'super hub'
BC Children's Hospital will soon be able to run more clinical trials for drugs that could potentially save the lives of patients with hard-to-cure medical conditions – patients like Emmett Willms.