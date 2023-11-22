Kitchener mayor 'encouraged' by federal fiscal budget update

The leader of Kitchener is feeling positive when it comes to the latest update on Canada's finances.

In its fall economic update on Tuesday, the federal government announced a $15.7 billion plan that includes a new mortgage program for homeowners dealing with rising rates.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was one of several politicians in Ottawa for the announcement.

"I think there's a number of real positive things in the budget today," said Vrbanovic. "I was very encouraged around the focus of housing and housing affordability."

The update also includes measures to boost new home construction while making it less lucrative to own or rent out short-term rentals.

"No matter how fast it comes in terms of approving new housing projects and moving them forward, they do take time to build," said Vrbanovic. "The various rental programs that exist in terms of short-term rentals will really be helpful trying to address these issues on a short-term basis."

The fall economic statement also announces plans to remove the GST on new rental housing for some eligible co-operative housing.