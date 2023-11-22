KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener mayor 'encouraged' by federal fiscal budget update

    The leader of Kitchener is feeling positive when it comes to the latest update on Canada's finances.

    In its fall economic update on Tuesday, the federal government announced a $15.7 billion plan that includes a new mortgage program for homeowners dealing with rising rates.

    Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was one of several politicians in Ottawa for the announcement.

    "I think there's a number of real positive things in the budget today," said Vrbanovic. "I was very encouraged around the focus of housing and housing affordability."

    The update also includes measures to boost new home construction while making it less lucrative to own or rent out short-term rentals.

    "No matter how fast it comes in terms of approving new housing projects and moving them forward, they do take time to build," said Vrbanovic. "The various rental programs that exist in terms of short-term rentals will really be helpful trying to address these issues on a short-term basis."

    The fall economic statement also announces plans to remove the GST on new rental housing for some eligible co-operative housing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The federal government releases its fall economic statement, Israel agrees to a ceasefire and hostage deal, and a stunning new image is out from the James Webb Space Telescope. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News