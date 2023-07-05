Kitchener Market will be open on Wednesdays all summer

Mid-week market days are back at the Kitchener Market.

The popular downtown destination for fresh produce and local products will be open for shopping from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Wednesday in July and August.

After that, the piazza outside will host free live outdoor entertainment weekly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“There will be a rotating list of pop-up food vendors and a bar onsite for you to enjoy dinner and drinks while watching talented local musicians,” the City of Kitchener said in a news release.

Information on performers and rotating food vendors is available here.

The market will continue to operate as usual on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Food Hall is also open Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kitchener Market is located at 300 King Street East.