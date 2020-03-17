KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Market and St. Jacobs Farmers' Market will both close in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market will be closed until March 31. Then, an updated decision will be made based on the newest information.

In Kitchener, the market will be closed through April 5, a news release issued by the city on Tuesday says.

These are the latest closures made in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, which has been diagnosed in nine patients in Waterloo Region and more than 180 across the province.

The news was announced as part of the closure of the remaining city facilities across the region.

These closures apply to each municipality in Waterloo Region, and will take place over the next 24 hours.

The facilities will stay closed through April 5, as well.

"All emergency services and all services deemed critical by each local municipality will continue," a news release from the City of Kitchener reads in part.

"As municipalities continue to monitor the evolving situation, services deemed critical will be subject to change."

On Tuesday morning, the province declared a state of emergency, banning public events with over 50 people, but food providers like grocery stores were singled out as being okay.

Restaurants, too, are allowed to stay open as long as they're only providing food via takeout and delivery.