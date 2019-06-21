

CTV Kitchener





Market-goers rejoice: starting next week, you’ll have a second day to go to the Kitchener Market.

The announcement came alongside the start of summer growing on Friday.

The Mid-Week Market will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 26 until July 17.

“This is something we’re very excited about,” says Kim Feere, manager of the Kitchener Market, in a press release. “When we asked people what they wanted to see here, a second day market was definitely high on the list. So we decided to make it into a party and invite the whole community!”

The Wednesday installment will see about 20 vendors each week. They include, but are not limited to:

Gmach Produce

Fekete’s Produce

Quality Express

Finest Sausages and Meats Limited

River’s Edge Goat Dairy

Bast Cheese

Kurt’s Nuts

Little Fields Farm

Milky Way Farm

Moo Beverages

Kiki’s Kitchen

King’s Court Estate Winery

Meatarian

Golden Hearth Bakery

Den Besten Rainbow Trout Farm

Top Market Meats

Emu Oil

Revel Cider Company

Short Finger Brewing Company

Four All Ice Cream

Shoppers can also visit the Food Hall upstairs, and there will be beer and cider in a designated area.

According to a press release, Wednesdays will also feature live music, kid’s activities and DIY classes.

A new mural will be unveiled on Eby Street called “Market Walk” on June 26.

Shoppers can commute to the Kitchener Market ION stop for free for the first week of the event.