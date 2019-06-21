Featured
Kitchener Market set to open another day
The Kitchener Market is pictured on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 2:19PM EDT
Market-goers rejoice: starting next week, you’ll have a second day to go to the Kitchener Market.
The announcement came alongside the start of summer growing on Friday.
The Mid-Week Market will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 26 until July 17.
“This is something we’re very excited about,” says Kim Feere, manager of the Kitchener Market, in a press release. “When we asked people what they wanted to see here, a second day market was definitely high on the list. So we decided to make it into a party and invite the whole community!”
The Wednesday installment will see about 20 vendors each week. They include, but are not limited to:
- Gmach Produce
- Fekete’s Produce
- Quality Express
- Finest Sausages and Meats Limited
- River’s Edge Goat Dairy
- Bast Cheese
- Kurt’s Nuts
- Little Fields Farm
- Milky Way Farm
- Moo Beverages
- Kiki’s Kitchen
- King’s Court Estate Winery
- Meatarian
- Golden Hearth Bakery
- Den Besten Rainbow Trout Farm
- Top Market Meats
- Emu Oil
- Revel Cider Company
- Short Finger Brewing Company
- Four All Ice Cream
Shoppers can also visit the Food Hall upstairs, and there will be beer and cider in a designated area.
According to a press release, Wednesdays will also feature live music, kid’s activities and DIY classes.
A new mural will be unveiled on Eby Street called “Market Walk” on June 26.
Shoppers can commute to the Kitchener Market ION stop for free for the first week of the event.