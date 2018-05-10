

CTV Kitchener





It will soon be a little bit easier to find a parking space at the Kitchener Market.

Market manager Kim Feere says traffic congestion is an issue around the market on Saturday market days, as motorists wait for spaces to become available in the garage below the market.

“Customers are circling around when the garage is closed because it’s full,” she says.

Spaces in the market parking garage are free when the Saturday market is running. Feere says the market’s vendors are using about 25 per cent of the free spaces meant for customers.

Market management is working to find other parking arrangements for vendors, which would free up about 50 of the 195 spaces in the market garage for customers. As those spaces turn over frequently over the course of a Saturday morning and afternoon, Feere estimates that this would allow about 250 more people to park in the garage.

June 1 has been set as a target date for the shift.

Additionally, a new arrangement will market customers to park 2.5 blocks away, at the parking garage at Charles and Benton streets, for a flat rate of $2.