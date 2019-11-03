

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - People in Kitchener marched on Sunday in celebration of those living with Down syndrome.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Stanley Park Community Centre for the 18th addition of the Go 21 walk for Down syndrome.

The annual three-kilometre walk is part of the National Down Syndrome Awareness Week, which runs until Nov. 7.

It was previously known as the Buddy Walk, and organizers say the name change better represents those living with Down syndrome.

"People need to know that people with Down syndrome have a lot to offer the community," says Waterloo Regional Down Syndrome Society co-chair Tara Hart.

The walks were held in more than 250 communities across the country today.