Kitchener man wins LOTTO MAX prize

A Kitchener man is already planning his next vacation after winning the second place prize in the Oct. 21 LOTTO MAX draw.

Thomas Griffiths recently picked up his $274,059.80 cheque at the OLG’s prize centre in Toronto.

“I checked my ticket on the OLG app three times,” the 50-year-old said in a press release. “I thought there was no way I won.”

The first person Griffiths told about his big win was his fiancée.

“She was crying and so excited. Just very happy.”

Griffiths said he’ll pay off some of his bills with his winnings and also plans to take a vacation with his partner.

He purchased the winning lottery ticket at a convenience store in Brampton.