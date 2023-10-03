Kitchener

    • Kitchener man wins $100K OLG prize

    Richard Holst of Kitchener with his OLG prize. (Submitted: OLG) Richard Holst of Kitchener with his OLG prize. (Submitted: OLG)

    A Kitchener resident began September with a little more green in his pocket, after winning second prize in LOTTO 6/49.

    Richard Holst won $154,656 in the Sept. 6 draw.

    According to the OLG, the winning ticket was purchased at Mobil on Kingswood Drive in Kitchener.

    LOTTO 6/49 gives players a chance to win $2 million jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday.

