Kitchener man wins $100K OLG prize

A Kitchener resident began September with a little more green in his pocket, after winning second prize in LOTTO 6/49.

Richard Holst won $154,656 in the Sept. 6 draw.

According to the OLG, the winning ticket was purchased at Mobil on Kingswood Drive in Kitchener.

LOTTO 6/49 gives players a chance to win $2 million jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday.