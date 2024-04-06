Kitchener man wins $100,000 prize

A Kitchener man is celebrating a big win after matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the March 8 LOTTO MAX draw.

Maintenance worker Glen Coole said he’s been playing the lottery off and on for the past 20 years.

“I checked my tickets on the OLG app. I immediately told my wife. She was so excited,” he said while picking up his $100,000 prize.

He said he plans to put his winnings toward retirement and an upcoming vacation.

He bought his winning ticket at the Forsythe Variety on King Street in Kitchener.