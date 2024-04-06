KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener man wins $100,000 prize

    Glen Coole poses with a large cheque after winning $100,000 with OLG's LOTTO MAX ENCORE. (Submitted: OLG) Glen Coole poses with a large cheque after winning $100,000 with OLG's LOTTO MAX ENCORE. (Submitted: OLG)
    Share

    A Kitchener man is celebrating a big win after matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the March 8 LOTTO MAX draw.

    Maintenance worker Glen Coole said he’s been playing the lottery off and on for the past 20 years.

    “I checked my tickets on the OLG app. I immediately told my wife. She was so excited,” he said while picking up his $100,000 prize.

    He said he plans to put his winnings toward retirement and an upcoming vacation.

    He bought his winning ticket at the Forsythe Variety on King Street in Kitchener.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News