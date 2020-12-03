KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man has been charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault that took place in Ingersoll earlier this week.

Police say a resident was waiting for a package from an online order. A man holding a package knocked on the door and stepped inside when the resident opened the door.

After a brief conversation, the resident was allegedly attacked.

The accused, 21, was charged with sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.