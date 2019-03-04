

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a man from Kitchener in connection to kidnapping and first degree murder in Thunder Bay.

Musab Khamis Saboon, 27, is currently at large.

Marshall Hardy-Fox, 27, is also wanted in connection to the death of 40-year-old Lee Chido.

David Hui, 47, of Thunder Bay has already been arrested. He was charged with kidnapping, first degree murder, and appeared in court Monday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saboon and Hardy-Fox to contact them.